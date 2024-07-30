The Chicago White Sox executed a significant three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers Monday involving Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham.

While Pham and Fedde are both headed to the Cardinals, Kopech will head to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kopech had some struggles this season out of the bullpen, with a 2-8 record and a 4.74 ERA in 43 appearances. He has nine saves for the White Sox, and has struck out 59 batters in 43.2 innings of work.

The 28-year-old flame-thrower reflected on the seven years he spent with the organization on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"The struggles we've gone through the past couple of years, I felt all of them," Kopech said. "Up and down, as far as performance. There's some games that I played there that I'll never forget. A lot of games, very meaningful and pivotal in my career.



"I felt like I grew up here. Came here as a young player, and I've got a family now and a little bit of a different perspective on the game. I'm leaving a different man than I was when I came here. Very appreciative of my time here. Won't ever forget it, for sure."

Kopech specifically referenced Game 3 of the 2021 ALDS, dubbed the "blackout" game, as "the coolest game I've ever been a part of."

The Dodgers sit 6 1/2 games in first place in the National League West, and Kopech is excited about the opportunity "to play meaningful baseball"

"To be able to just go out there and try to compete, do what I can to help the team win," he said. "It's gonna be important.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.