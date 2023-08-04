Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing jumped to $1.35 billion as the massive prize sparked a surge in ticket sales.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a sole winner who takes the annuity option, paid out over 30 years. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $659.5 million.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot on April 18. That has enabled the prize to steadily grow until it is now tied for fourth-largest ever in the U.S. In January, a Mega Millions ticket from Maine hit the jackpot for $1.35 billion.

The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the U.S. record for a jackpot worth $2.04 billion won by a California resident on Nov. 8, 2022.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.6 million. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.