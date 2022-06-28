Capitol Riot

Mark Meadows Aide Cassidy Hutchinson to Testify at Jan. 6 Hearing

In recorded testimony presented last week, the former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said a group of GOP lawmakers had sought pardons in the wake of the riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a senior aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is slated to testify Tuesday at a last-minute hearing scheduled by the Jan. 6 committee, three sources tell NBC News.

In recorded testimony presented last week, Hutchinson told investigators that a group of Republican lawmakers had sought presidential pardons following the insurrection at the Capitol, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Hutchinson and her attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

