WATCH: Man Torches NYC Restaurant Over Wrong Chicken Biryani Order, FDNY Says

New video from the FDNY shows the moments a man allegedly torched a Queens restaurant after his order -- chicken biryani, specifically -- came out wrong, authorities say.

According to the fire department, the man threw a bucket of some sort of flammable liquid right onto and through the closed gate of Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights on Oct. 2.

He is then seen lighting the fire, igniting a huge fireball (which seemed to light his clothes on fire) before he ran away.

The fiery incident was captured on surveillance camera from outside the restaurant. The suspect was identified by the FDNY as 49-year-old Choephel Norbu.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Norbu was arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. He was released without bail, and is due back in court in December.

Attorney information for Norbu wasn't immediately clear.