Md. Man Struck by Car and Killed After Getting Kicked Out of Lyft on Highway

A Maryland man has died after his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway and he was struck by a passing vehicle, police said.

Delaware State Police said the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.

The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 in the area of Anchors Way when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police said the driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded that the group get out.

A 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, exited on the right side and was struck by a passing Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DSP said the 27-year-old man driving the Corolla swerved to avoid rear-ending the ride-sharing vehicle, but "failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway."

The driver of the Corolla pulled over to the shoulder, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said they are looking for the Lyft driver who fled the scene after the crash. The driver has not been identified and the crash remains under investigation.

A request for comment from Lyft was not immediately returned Sunday.

NBC Philadelphia's Christine Mattson contributed to this report.