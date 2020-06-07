Live Updates: Car Drives Into Seattle Protest, 1 Shot; Many US Cities Hold Peaceful Protests, Vigils

Calls for deep police reforms gained momentum as leaders in the city where George Floyd died at the hands of an officer pushed to dismantle the entire department.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that have sometimes resulted in clashes with police, but many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Two weeks after Floyd, an out-of-work black bouncer, died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to dismantle the 800-member agency.

U.S. protests in recent days have been overwhelmingly peaceful — and over the weekend, several police departments appeared to retreat from aggressive tactics.

Several cities have also lifted curfews, including Chicago and New York City, where the governor urged protesters to get tested for the virus and to proceed with caution until they had. Leaders around the country have expressed concern that demonstrations could lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

In Washington, D.C., National Guard troops from South Carolina were seen checking out of their hotel Sunday shortly before President Donald Trump tweeted he was giving the order to withdraw them from the nation’s capital.

Car Drives Into Seattle Protest, 1 Person Shot

A driver drove into a crowd at a Seattle protest and shot one person before he was taken into custody, police said in a Tweet Sunday night.

A driver drove into a crowd at a Seattle protest and shot one person before he was taken into custody, police said in a Tweet Sunday night.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, is in stable condition in a hospital, the fire department confirmed. There were no reports of any other injuries in the incident.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, is in stable condition in a hospital, the fire department confirmed. There were no reports of any other injuries in the incident.



REMINDER: if you are in a crowd and need medical assistance, walk to the perimeter of the crowd if you can and call 911 or find a first responder. https://t.co/uvihubuQFt — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 8, 2020

Several Cities Across US See More Peaceful Protests, Vigils Sunday

Peaceful protesters took to the streets of many U.S. cities on Sunday.

In New York City, thousands of protesters turned out across the city, with many police officers in Brooklyn appearing without riot masks for the first time since the protests began, NBC New York reported.

In Boston, protesters called for police reform Sunday. Meanwhile, the city also held a memorial service for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, NBC Boston reported.

Chicago, Miami, and Philadelphia also saw protests without much incident.

On the West Coast, towns across the San Francisco Bay Area saw peaceful protests Sunday. Protesters in Los Angeles held a vigil for Floyd early in the day Sunday, and some 20,000 turned out for demonstrations later in the day, NBC Los Angeles reported. Several towns across the San Diego area also saw protests during the day Sunday, NBC San Diego reported.

Biden to Meet With George Floyd's Family Before Funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd and will provide a video message for Floyd's funeral service.

A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candidate. They did not include attending the service.

Biden expects to give the family his condolences, said the aide, who discussed Biden's plans on condition of anonymity.

Funeral services Monday will follow a six-hour viewing for Floyd, who was raised in Houston. Burial is set for Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Pearland.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to pass legislation to outlaw the use of chokeholds by police departments.

Trump Orders National Guard Troops to Withdraw From US Capital

President Donald Trump says he’s given the order for National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, saying everything now is "under perfect control."

The District of Columbia government requested some Guard forces last week to assist law enforcement with managing protests after the death of George Floyd. But Trump ordered thousands more troops and federal law enforcement to the city to “dominate” the streets after some instances of looting and violence.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called on Trump to withdraw National Guard troops that some states sent to the city.

Trump tweeted Sunday that "They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed." He also ordered more than 1,000 active duty troops to be flown to the D.C.-area in reserve, but they have begun returning to their home bases after days of peaceful protests.

President Donald Trump says he's given the order for National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation's capital, saying everything now is "under perfect control."

