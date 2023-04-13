Russia-Ukraine War

Leaker of Classified US Documents Is Mass. Air National Guardsman, Sources Say

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts Air National Guard to confirm if they were investigating

By Asher Klein

This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, located in Arlington, Virginia.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The person whom federal investigators suspect leaked classified documents about Ukraine's war effort is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, sources tell NBC News.

He has been identified as Jack Teixeira, 21, two law enforcement officials told NBC News, saying an arrest was imminent.

The New York Times first reported that Teixiera was being investigated as the suspected leaker.

Earlier Thursday, when President Joe Biden was asked for an update on the investigation, he said the intelligence community and the Justice Department were "getting close" in their "full-blown investigation."

While in Dublin, Ireland, President Joe Biden was asked about the investigation into who may have leaked secret military documents online.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

