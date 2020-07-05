Lawyer: Army Identifies Remains of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Army investigators have identified the body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a soldier who vanished from Fort Hood more than two months ago, according to a lawyer for Guillen's family.

Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Guillen and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. Guillen, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week, federal and military investigators have said.

Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood, during the search for Guillen. An Army spokesman said earlier Sunday that they were still waiting for positive identification of the remains.

Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillen's disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. A criminal complaint released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas also charged a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider

Guillen's family has said through their lawyer that they believe she was sexually harassed by the military suspect and is calling for a congressional investigation.

