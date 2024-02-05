King Charles III diagnosed with cancer that was found during prostate procedure

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. The palace did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with or the stage.

Last month, Charles was hospitalized to treat an enlarged prostate. During his procedure, doctors noted "a separate issue of concern." Further diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer, the palace said.

Charles began treatment Monday for the cancer and will postpone public-facing duties for the time being.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," Buckingham Palace said. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The palace added that the king "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He underwent treatment on Jan. 26 and was released three days later on Jan. 29.

News of the king's diagnosis comes as his daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery that saw her hospitalized for about two weeks.