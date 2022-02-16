Indiana School Counselor Tells Parents Their Kids Can Opt Out of Black History Month Lessons

An Indiana public school is facing criticism after one of its counselors sent a memo allowing parents to decline Black History Month lessons for their children.

“In honor of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, I will be coming around and teaching lessons related to equity, caring and understanding differences,” read a memo from Sprunica Elementary School’s counselor Benjamin White.

The memo then highlights the benefits of covering such topics in the classroom.

“Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on,” White wrote. “These lessons can provide a great impact on students and help facilitate a better learning environment for all.”

But the memo ended with: “If you would like to opt your child out of receiving these lessons then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give it to the teacher.”

