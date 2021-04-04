disney world

‘I Spent $15,000': Man Arrested at Disney Resort in Florida After Refusing Temperature Check

Body camera video showed the man refusing to leave Disney Springs in Orlando, arguing about how much he had spent and claiming to be a Disney stockholder

Disney Springs
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A man who was arrested after refusing a temperature screening at Disney Springs told authorities he couldn’t be told to leave because he spent $15,000 on his vacation.

Kelly Sills, a tourist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bypassed the Orlando attraction’s medical screening in February and refused to get his temperature checked when asked by Disney employees, according to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Body camera footage recently released showed Sills refusing to leave when asked by law enforcement.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said after a deputy told him he was officially considered to be trespassing. Deputies and a security manager at Disney Springs had approached Sills outside the Boathouse restaurant, according to the police report.

disney worldFloridaBaton Rouge
