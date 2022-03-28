How to watch the 2022 Women’s Final Four originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 Women’s Final Four is set, and it’s stacked.

Three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2 seed will battle in the final weekend of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Within that group are the top team in the country, the defending champions and the team with the most championships all-time.

South Carolina is this year’s top overall seed and looked the part as it rolled through the Greensboro Region. Stanford, coming off a 2021 national championship, is back in the Final Four after winning the Spokane Region. UConn, the lowest remaining seed, moved on after beating NC State in a thrilling, double-overtime Elite Eight game in the Bridgeport Region. Louisville rounds out the group after winning the Wichita Region as the No. 1 seed.

In a thrilling tournament filled with upsets and nail-biters, four of the top teams in the country are left standing with two games separating them from a national title. Here’s how you can watch what promises to be a riveting conclusion to the women’s tournament:

Where is the Final Four for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The 2022 Final Four will be played at Target Center in Minneapolis. The stadium is home to the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

This is the venue’s second time hosting the Women’s Final Four, with the only other occasion coming in 1995.

When is the Final Four for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The Women’s Final Four takes place on Friday, April 1. Here is the schedule for those two contests:

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9:30 p.m. ET

How can I watch the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

Both Final Four games will air on ESPN. Games can be streamed on ESPN.com and on the ESPN App.

When is the national championship game of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

The winner of each Final Four game will battle for the national championship at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3. That matchup will also be broadcast on ESPN.