Asian Americans

How to Help Stop Asian Hate in America

AAPI communities and allies are celebrating the National Day of Action and Healing in response to anti-Asian violence Friday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday, March 26 is a national Day of Action and Healing to Stop Asian Hate.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in the number of reported attacks, slurs and hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Asian Americans 20 hours ago

Asian American Mom's Heartfelt Talk With Her Kids About Anti-Asian Violence Goes Viral

Joanna Gaines Mar 23

Joanna Gaines Reflects on Korean Heritage Amid Surge in Anti-Asian Hate Incidents

According to a new report by Stop AAPI Hate, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020. Nearly 4,000 incidents reported in all 50 states, from slurs to physical attacks.

Want to help but not sure how? Below is a list of resources designed to put an end to Asian hate in America. Click on the interactive tool below to learn about ways you can show your support for Asian Americans.

How to Help

This article tagged under:

Asian Americans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us