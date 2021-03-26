How to Help Stop Asian Hate in America

Friday, March 26 is a national Day of Action and Healing to Stop Asian Hate.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in the number of reported attacks, slurs and hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country.

According to a new report by Stop AAPI Hate, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020. Nearly 4,000 incidents reported in all 50 states, from slurs to physical attacks.

Want to help but not sure how? Below is a list of resources designed to put an end to Asian hate in America. Click on the interactive tool below to learn about ways you can show your support for Asian Americans.

How to Help