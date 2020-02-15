coronavirus

’Holding Me Hostage’: Tensions Rise for Americans on Quarantined Ship

The ship was placed under quarantine on Feb. 4

A passenger aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan because of the coronavirus, has accused the U.S. government of "holding me hostage" ahead of a planned evacuation on Sunday, NBC News reported.

Karey Maniscalco told NBC News via Skype that she was being treated like "like a prisoner when I did nothing wrong,” after the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo emailed passengers to tell them that it would disembark American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and fly them back to the Travis Air Force Base in California.

The ship was placed under quarantine on Feb. 4, and scores of people were subsequently diagnosed with COVID—19, the new name for the coronavirus respiratory illness.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

