Marjorie Taylor Greene

‘He's Like a Dog': Greene Mocks Parkland Survivor in Unearthed Video

"He is very trained. He's like a dog. He's completely trained," Greene said of the survivor, David Hogg

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., mocked a Florida school shooting survivor as an "idiot" who "only talks when he is scripted" in a 2019 interview with a Georgia gun group, according to a previously unreported video obtained by NBC News.

"He is very trained. He's like a dog. He's completely trained," Greene said of the survivor, David Hogg, now 20, in an interview with Georgia Gun Owners Inc. in April 2019, less than two years before she was elected to Congress.

Videos of Greene, a freshman Republican, berating Hogg in Washington surfaced last week after she was appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee. 

Marjorie Taylor GreeneDavid HoggParkland Shooting
