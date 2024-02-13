If you've been on Facebook recently you might have noticed an unexptected sound: a repeated chirping that just won't stop.

You're not alone.

“My sensory issues can’t handle this constant chirping glitch,” one X user posted as the update rolled out.

The social media giant's parent company, Meta, said the sound is part of an "unfortunate" technical error.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Hearing a chirping noise while scrolling through your Facebook Feed on your iPhone? It’s not you, it’s us! And it’s an unfortunate technical error that we're in the process of fixing," Andy Stone, Meta communications director, posted Tuesday morning.

Hearing a chirping noise while scrolling through your Facebook Feed on your iPhone? It’s not you, it’s us! And it’s an unfortunate technical error that we're in the process of fixing. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 13, 2024

If you’re experiencing the issue, there is a way to turn it off.

Begin by opening the app’s Menu page by clicking the bottom right button on the Facebook app. Click the Settings button under the Settings and Privacy page. Click the Media button under the Preferences page. Under Sounds, toggle the In-App Sound button to off.

In addition to stopping the chirping feature, turning the In-App Sound button off will keep users from hearing the sound made when pressing the Like, Comment and Share buttons.