Massachusetts

Helicopter to Distribute Rabies Vaccines Over Cape Cod

Using a helicopter allows the state's wildlife services to get baits into areas not accessible by vehicle

By The Associated Press

Don't be alarmed by a low-flying helicopter over Cape Cod in the next month or so.

Starting Monday, a helicopter will drop oral rabies vaccine baits intended for raccoons and other wildlife over portions of Barnstable and Plymouth counties, the Cape Cod Times reports.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The distribution of the vaccine baits to the north and west of the Cape Cod Canal will continue through June 4, the Cape Cod and Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force said in a statement.

About 68,000 oral rabies vaccine baits will be distributed. Using a helicopter allows the state's wildlife services to get baits into areas not accessible by vehicle. The program is designed to boost wildlife rabies vaccination rates and prevent the reemergence of raccoon rabies.

New technology could help keep swimmers safe from sharks.

The vaccine is contained in baits that have a strong fish smell, unpleasant to people but attractive to raccoons, which are vaccinated against rabies after consuming the baits, the statement said.

The vaccine is safe for dogs that might accidentally consume it, although some dogs might get an upset stomach. Baits not found and consumed within one week will dissolve.

More Cape Cod News

Coast Guard May 1

5 Fishermen Rescued From Burning Boat Off Cape Cod

Coronavirus Pandemic Apr 26

Help Wanted: In Pandemic, Worry About Finding Summer Workers

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsvaccinesCape CodbatsRabies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us