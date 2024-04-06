2 dead, 7 others injured, including police officer in shooting at Florida mall

One person is dead and seven others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at CityPlace Doral, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta, at about 3:30 a.m. there was a dispute at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral when a security guard intervened.

Two people are dead and seven others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at CityPlace Doral, officials said. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports.

That is when police said the shooter took out a firearm and shot and killed the security guard.

"There were cops all over," rideshare driver Rob Abner told NBC6. "I'm here a lot, so it is kind of concerning. It touches you personally."

Video shared by Only in Dade showed multiple police officers at the scene with lights and sirens.

One officer of the City of Doral was shot in the lower extremity and was taken to the hospital. He was reportedly one of two Doral officers who fired their weapons.

The shooter was shot and killed at the scene.

Video captured by NBC6 shows a City of Doral Police car rushing to the emergency entrance. As the squad car pulled up other officers are seen trying to help the injured officer out out of the backseat of the vehicle.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

New video shows a Doral officer injured in a shooting at CityPlace leaving the hospital.

A total of six bystanders were also shot. Among them were two women and four men.

One of the men and one of the women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Video shows a medical helicopter arriving to the hospital in the early morning hours and transporting someone on a gurney.

A man was also seen pulling up in the back of an ambulance with his hand covered with a bandage.

The shooting comes one year after Doral Police conducted an active shooter drill aimed at preparing their officers for this type of situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.