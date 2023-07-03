Philadelphia

4 men killed, 2 children injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

Police said two people, including the suspected shooter, are currently in custody and three weapons were recovered.

By David Chang

Four men were killed while two children were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue though there are multiple scenes connected to the shooting. Four men, ranging in age from 20 to 59, were killed while a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were injured, according to investigators. The teen and toddler are both in stable condition.

Police said two people, including the suspected shooter, are currently in custody and three weapons were recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us