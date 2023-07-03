4 men killed, 2 children injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

Four men were killed while two children were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue though there are multiple scenes connected to the shooting. Four men, ranging in age from 20 to 59, were killed while a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were injured, according to investigators. The teen and toddler are both in stable condition.

Police said two people, including the suspected shooter, are currently in custody and three weapons were recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.