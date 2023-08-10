Google is deleting inactive accounts, here's how to make sure yours is safe

What to Know Google accounts with more than two years of inactivity will be deleted.

December 1, 2023 is the earliest date when accounts will be deleted.

Google will give users an opportunity to save their accounts and will notify them via email.

If you don’t remember the last time you’ve used your Google account, it might be a good time to double check before it’s gone forever. Google has announced its Inactive Google Account Policy, which looks to remove accounts that have been inactive for two or more years.

Not sure what is means to be inactive? Google has provided a list of what they consider to be active, some of which are as simple as reading or sending an email. These activities are what google considers an active account.

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Sharing a photo

Downloading an app

Using Google Search

Using sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

If you have more than one Google Account on your device, you are also advised to make sure that it has been used within a two-year period.

Emails will be sent out by Google to inform users that they are in risk of being deleted along with any data and content to go along with it.

There are also several exceptions to the policy including the purchase of any Google product with the user’s account. This can be anything from an app, service or digital items like books and movies.

If a user is unsure if their account is inactive, Google recommends signing in.