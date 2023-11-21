Georgia woman accidentally tipped more than $7,000 for a Subway sandwich

One woman's weekly trip to her local Subway in College Park, Ga., turned into a financial fiasco when she was charged $7,112.98 for a sandwich.

When Vera Conner ordered her usual — the No. 4 Italian Sub — on Oct. 23, she was expecting it to cost her a reasonable $7.54. But this time, her favorite salami, pepperoni and ham sandwich came with a $7,105.44 tip.

"When I looked at my receipt, I was like oh my God!" Conner told NBC News. "I thought this number looks familiar — it was the last six numbers of my phone number. Who would leave a tip like that?"

Conner said that when she was inputting her phone number to ensure she got her Subway loyalty points, the screen must have switched and turned the amount into a tip.

Conner had to call Subway, her bank, and even showed up at the Subway store in person to get help. The manager at Subway told her the bank would have to process the chargeback.

