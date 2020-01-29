Fotis Dulos in Critical Condition in NYC Hospital ICU After Suicide Attempt

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from suburban Connecticut, vanished in late May after dropping her children off at school

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, attempted to take his own life at his Farmington home on Jan. 28 before a bond hearing

Fotis Dulos was previously arrested on murder and other charges; his ex-girlfriend is charged with conspiracy

Fotis Dulos, the man accused of murdering his long-missing wife, remained in critical condition in a New York City hospital intensive care unit Wednesday, a day after the father of five tried to take his own life, his attorneys said. The man's sister and another relative are on their way to the city from Greece to see him, and his attorneys say he may not recover.

Dulos was found unresponsive in his garage, apparently from carbon monoxide poisoning, when he failed to appear for an emergency bond hearing in Connecticut Tuesday. Describing his condition as "perilous," lead attorney Norm Pattis said the potential for a bond revocation was devastating news to his client but "not once did it ever occur to me that he might be a risk of suicide."

Dulos' attorneys were still scheduled to be back in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon, where a bail bondsman had offered to re-post the $6 million bond. Dulos has been under house arrest since he was taken into custody this month on murder and other charges in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer. She vanished in May; no body has been found.

Pattis, who said he was away in Washington, D.C., when Dulos tried to take his own life, refused to speculate why his client may have tried to end his own life. Pattis said he had previous clients attempt suicide and he always wondered what he could have done better.

"I feel that I let him down, that he trusted me to be his good shepherd through the valley of the shadow of death and perhaps he reached out and I didn't hear what he needed, and I feel a sense of responsibility for his welfare," Pattis told NBC News.

Meanwhile, police declined to say Tuesday if they found any indications, such as a note, that would suggest it was a suicide attempt, saying the investigation was "too early" to conclude that.

Dulos was first transported to UConn Health Center to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, then airlifted to a hyberbaric chamber at the Bronx's Jacobi Medical Center. He was removed from that chamber Tuesday night.

The emergency hearing Tuesday had been called to address whether there was adequate security for his $6 million bond. On Wednesday, April Wallace, with Palmetto Surety Corporation, the company that secured Dulos' bond, told NBC News they had called the hearing after finding that one of the six properties that Dulos had used for collateral was foreclosed in December.

Between $1 million and $2 million in equity was tied to the property to meet the bond, but since it was foreclosed, "we would not be able to see any of it," Wallace said. The Connecticut Insurance Department first alerted Palmetto Surety that there might be issues with the collateral, she added.

Meanwhile, people who live in the Fairfield County town where Jennifer Dulos lived and is believed to have been murdered were shocked at the latest development — with many saying the suicide attempt convinced them more than ever that he may be guilty.

"Could be guilt. Maybe he had something to do with it. I don’t think you act like that if you don’t have a guilty conscience," Deshawn Richardson said.

Another New Canann resident said it "proves he doesn't has his conscience very clear. "

In a message to the people who speculated the reason for Dulos' attempted suicide, Pattis said, "If they made up their minds before seeing the evidence ... then shame on you."

The 52-year-old father was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges Jan. 7 in connection with what authorities say was the killing of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn't been seen since she dropped her children off at school on May 24. Authorities cited circumstantial evidence, including DNA testing and surveillance camera footage, in arrest warrants. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance or death.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos' home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off at school. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She is also under the same house arrest and GPS monitoring conditions. Also facing that charge: Dulos' friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

Last week, Dulos waived his right to a probable cause hearing so he could ask for a speedy trial that may start as early as next fall.