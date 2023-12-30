NY sergeant kills wife, sons at home in apparent murder-suicide: Police

A police sergeant was found dead, alongside his wife and two sons, from an apparent murder-suicide at their family home in New York early Saturday morning, local police said.

Clarkstown Police sent officers to a New City home on Clydesdale Court shortly after midnight to perform a welfare check, the department said in a press release. New City is located in Rockland County, approximately 30 miles north of New York City.

The responding cops entered the home around 12:20 a.m. and found all four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the parents as Watson Morgan, 49, and Ornela Morgan, 43, and said the boys were ages 10 and 12.

According to the department, the 49-year-old father was a police sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"At this phase of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself," an updated release from police said.

Police also said a gun was recovered at the home.

A briefing on the case is expected later in the weekend; it's timing has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP:

Lifeline Chat and Text, a service of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), at 9-8-8 provides people in distress or those around them, with 24-hour support. People can call or text 9-8-8 to connect with crisis counselors.