Donald Trump

Exonerated Central Park Five Member Mocks Trump With Ad of His Own After Indictment

Yusef Salaam shared the open letter Tuesday night on Twitter.

Yusef Salaam
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Exonerated “Central Park Five” member Yusef Salaam issued a statement on social media mimicking a full-page ad that Donald Trump issued 34 years ago that has become a flashpoint in Trump's political rise.

Salaam's open letter refers to an ad Trump placed in several New York newspapers in 1989, calling for the state to bring back the death penalty and strengthen policing in the city after the brutal beating and rape of a female jogger in Central Park.

Salaam and four friends, known as the "Central Park Five," were falsely accused of the crime and imprisoned.

“Over 30 years ago, Donald Trump took out full page ads calling for my execution,” Salaam tweeted. “On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us