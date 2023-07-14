Ex-soccer star accused of plotting terror with Osama bin Laden found not guilty

In a rare and shocking development, an accused foreign Islamic terrorist was found not guilty Friday by a jury in federal court after a trial on charges he conspired with Osama bin Laden to conduct a suicide bombing on Americans in Europe two decades ago, his lawyer said.

Nizar Trabelsi, a former Tunisian professional soccer star, was extradited to the United States in 2013 to face the charges. The indictment alleged that he personally met in the spring of 2001 with bin Laden to volunteer for a suicide bomb attack against U.S. interests.

Preparations unfolded over the next several months, according to the indictment, with Trabelsi allegedly obtaining chemicals in Europe and subsequently joining others to scout a potential target: a military facility that was used by the United States and the United States Air Force.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.