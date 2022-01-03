Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Jurors Unable to Reach Verdict on 3 Counts, Deliberations Resume

Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial Monday told the court they were unable to agree on a verdict on three of the 11 federal counts against the Theranos founder after six-plus days of deliberations.

The jury sent a note to the court Monday morning, informing the judge it was at an impasse on those three counts, which were not specified. After the lawyers for each side debated briefly, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila instructed the jury to return to deliberations on the three undecided counts.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

After jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial sent a note to the court Monday saying they are unable to agree on a verdict for three of the 11 counts, the judge instructed them to continue working.

Holmes, 37 and the founder of blood-testing startup Theranos, is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The jury started its deliberations on Dec. 20 and was in its seventh day in the jury room at a downtown San Jose courthouse, with holiday breaks mixed in.

Closing arguments started Dec. 16.

Holmes' defense lawyers rested their case on Dec. 8 shortly after she walked off the witness stand.

That gave Holmes the final say among the more than 30 witnesses who testified in a high-profile trial that began three months ago in the heart of Silicon Valley. It’s the same locale where Holmes became a media sensation before Theranos collapsed in ruins amid evidence that its ballyhooed blood-testing technology was dangerously flawed.

Davila recessed the trial for a week to allow time for refining the instructions to the jury in a complicated case that began 3 1/2 years ago with Holmes’ indictment on multiple counts of fraud.

The abrupt end of the defense’s case came as somewhat of a surprise. Holmes’ lawyers had indicated that they might call on a psychologist to discuss the allegations of emotional and sexual abuse Holmes had raised earlier in her testimony against her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani, 56. Holmes was just one of the three witnesses to testify for the defense, but she spent more than 25 hours on the stand since she was sworn Nov. 19.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.