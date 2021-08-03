Earthquakes Strike Near Coast of Japan

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake and numerous other tremors have occurred off the coast of Japan.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake, which was reviewed, struck Tuesday at a depth of over 6 miles about 75 miles east-northeast of the Japanese town of Hasaki, which is some 75 miles east of Tokyo.

U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS reports other earthquakes — ranging from magnitudes 4.3 to 5.1 —have occurred in the same area off the Japanese coast.

While reporting on the Olympic Games from Tokyo, NBC News anchor Lester Holt tweeted that he felt a "mild" quake.

