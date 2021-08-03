Japan

Earthquakes Strike Near Coast of Japan

While reporting on the Olympic Games from Tokyo, NBC News anchor Lester Holt tweeted that he felt a 'mild' quake

Tokyo, Japan
Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 5.8-magnitude earthquake and numerous other tremors have occurred off the coast of Japan.

The 5.8-magnitude earthquake, which was reviewed, struck Tuesday at a depth of over 6 miles about 75 miles east-northeast of the Japanese town of Hasaki, which is some 75 miles east of Tokyo.

U.S. Geological Survey

The USGS reports other earthquakes — ranging from magnitudes 4.3 to 5.1 —have occurred in the same area off the Japanese coast.

While reporting on the Olympic Games from Tokyo, NBC News anchor Lester Holt tweeted that he felt a "mild" quake.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Japanearthquake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us