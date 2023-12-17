Driver in Texas says he hit an animal, but police found a dead body in his car

A man was detained Saturday night after police say he apparently fatally struck a pedestrian, then drove to a restaurant parking lot in the Dallas-area suburb of White Settlement #3with the dead body in his passenger seat.

Police responded to the parking lot, in the 8700 block of I-30 service road, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when someone reported a vehicle with extensive damage and the driver slumped over the steering wheel, White Settlement police said in a news release.

Upon arriving, the officer found an lifeless human body in the front passenger seat, requested the driver, Nestor Luján Flores, exit the vehicle and called emergency fire and medical personnel, who determined the passenger was dead.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook told reporters Sunday that Flores never called 911 to report he’d had a collision. In his 28 years of law enforcement, Cook said he’s never seen a case like this.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“It’s very unfortunate that he did not realize that this was a human being to stop and render aid, and call for help,” Cook said.

On Sunday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office notified White Settlement of the crash on the westbound service road of I-30 near Cockrell Hill Road. Human remains were found near the roadway, and authorities will determine whether they match those of the body found in the car.

“When you’re impaired to this level where you hit a pedestrian on the roadway and you think it’s an animal, that’s a significant impairment,” Cook said.

The investigation has been turned over to the Dallas County Sheriffs Office. Flores faces charges of intoxication manslaughter, and failure to stop and render aid. Flores was previously arrested and convicted in Plano for driving while intoxicated.

White Settlement Police Nestor Luján Flores

Read more about this story on our partner's website The Dallas Morning News.