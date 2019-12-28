vice president mike pence

Democrats Taking Council Control in Pence’s Indiana Hometown

Democrats captured their 4-3 Columbus City Council majority in November's election

94763772
Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 02: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Vice President’s ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Ben Carson was sworn in as the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary in the Trump Administration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Democrats will enter 2020 with a City Council majority in Republican Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s after a recount confirmed a candidate's one-vote victory margin.

Democrats captured their 4-3 Columbus City Council majority in November's election as they defeated two Republican incumbents, including Democrat Jerone Wood's 260-259 win over Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch.

A recount requested by Bunch was completed Dec. 13 and didn't change those results.

U.S. & World

Catholic Church 1 hour ago

Hundreds of Accused Clergy Left Off Chruch’s Sex Abuse Lists

Ice Bucket Challenge 59 mins ago

A Final Fundraiser for Man Who Boosted Ice Bucket Challenge

Wood says the Democratic council majority is "change in a good direction'' for Columbus. The city's Republican mayor was unopposed for reelection.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

vice president mike penceIndianaDemocratsCity CouncilColumbus
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us