Democratic National Committee Chair Answers Critics

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison defended himself on Twitter after NBC News published an article describing the growing friction between him and White House officials over his role.

"There is a lot of unnamed bulls--- in politics, but no one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off for what I believe in," Harrison wrote in the first of eight threaded tweets.

NBC News reported that Harrison is frustrated with the limits the White House has put on his authority and has considered leaving before November’s midterms, according to two people familiar with the situation. White House officials want Harrison to travel more outside his home state of South Carolina for political and fundraising events, NBC News reported.

