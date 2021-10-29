Delta Air Lines Inc

Delta Passenger Arrested After Fracas With Fellow Passenger During Boarding, Police Say

The fisticuffs between the two passengers caused a 31-minute delay, but the flight eventually took off

Delta airplane
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A Delta Airlines passenger was arrested Friday morning after a fracas with another passenger during the flight boarding process, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Curtis Maurice Clayton, 30, allegedly punched German Montez, 43, who was seated behind him on Delta flight 412 from Atlanta to Los Angeles, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"Montez was placing something in the seat pocket and Clayton protested. The dispute escalated until Clayton punched Montez after which Clayton was then restrained by a passenger," the APD said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

American Airlines Oct 28

‘Broke Her Nose': Plane Diverted After Passenger Assaults AA Flight Attendant

coronavirus Sep 24

Delta Wants Other Airlines to Share ‘No-Fly' Lists of Unruly Passengers

This article tagged under:

Delta Air Lines Inc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us