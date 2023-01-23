7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Shootings; Suspect in Custody

Seven people were shot and killed at two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Four victims were found dead at about 2:22 p.m. along the 12700 block of Cabrillo Highway, the sheriff's office said. Another victim was transported to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that discovery, three more victims were found dead at separate scene in the area, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Zhao Chunli, was taken into custody at about 4:40 p.m. after he was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Half Moon Bay substation, the sheriff's office said. He was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was found in his car.

The victims are Chinese farmworkers, Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.