Chilling 911 Call Triggers Search For Migrants Trapped In Tanker

One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged human smuggling attempt at the center of the call

One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged human smuggling attempt at the center of a chilling 911 call.

Nearly 80 immigrants were reportedly trapped inside a tanker truck and running out of oxygen near San Antonio, Texas last week when one called 911.

The caller said they could not see anything inside and they had no oxygen.

“It's heartbreaking to hear because clearly behind the caller, in the background, you can hear others in the car, in the trailer and they're also screaming for help in Spanish and saying that they're out of air,” says Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The caller also implied there may have already been people dead inside the truck at the time. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, DPS and San Antonio Police Department all immediately launched a massive search for the migrants, but they still have not been found.

