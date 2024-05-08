Philadelphia

Pennsylvania mom accidentally runs over, kills 2-year-old daughter, police say

Medics rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where she died a short time later, police said

A family tragedy in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon as a woman accidentally ran over and killed her toddler, according to police.

The crash happened on the 200 block of Comly Street in the Crescentville section of the city just after 5:30 p.m., police said.

A 31-year-old woman was driving a blue Chevy Traverse when she hit a 2-year-old girl, officials said.

"The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2022 Chevrolet, which was temporarily double-parked outside a home for unloading groceries, was involved," Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Tanya Little wrote. "The driver, having just returned from shopping, went back outside to relocate her car. During this time, her 2-year-old daughter, unbeknownst to her mother, followed her outside. The vehicle, as it started to move forward, accidentally struck the child."

The crash remained under investigation.

