Britney Spears ‘safe and at home' after fight at Los Angeles hotel

Britney Spears is “safe and at home” after paramedics responded early Thursday to a fight between the pop star and her boyfriend at a Los Angeles hotel, two sources close to Spears said.

Spears injured her foot and wasn’t treated by medical personnel who were summoned to the Chateau Marmont, the sources said, adding that Spears left with her own security and without her boyfriend.

On Instagram Thursday afternoon, Spears said she twisted her ankle and paramedics “showed up at my door illegally.”

They didn’t enter her room, she said, but she felt “completely harassed” and added that she was moving to Boston.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this specific incident.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department did not identify Spears as the subject of a 911 call at the Chateau Marmont but confirmed paramedics were dispatched to the hotel Thursday morning after a report that an adult female had been injured.

The call was received at 12:42 a.m., according to the spokesman, Brian Humphrey.

Humphrey said it was unclear if paramedics encountered the person who had reportedly been injured or offered medical help.

No law enforcement was summoned to the address and paramedics left at 1:17 a.m., Humphrey said.

He said the LAFD has no immediate comment on the claims Spears made in her social media post.

