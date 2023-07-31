Body found inside drum that washed up on California beach

A body was found Monday morning in a drum that washed up on a beach in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The 55-gallon drum was found around 10:30 a.m. in the 23200 block of Pacific Coast Highway by a person who reported the discovery to the sheriff's department. The person opened the drum and found a body inside, the sheriff's department said.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.