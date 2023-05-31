Body Cam Footage Captures Car Flying Over Tow Truck in Southern Georgia

Police footage in southern Georgia captured a car driving up the ramp of a tow truck before being launched and flipping mid-air.
The incident occured on May 24 in Lowndes County, Ga., which lies along the Florida border. Police were reportedly responding to a separate highway crash when a body camera captured the footage of cars travelling the opposite direction.
In the video, a tow truck is parked and its driver is seemingly headed toward the initial crash when a car flies over and launches through the air. The car started to flip on the descent before landing near another passing car.
According to local NBC station WALB, the driver -- a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Fla. -- survived but was hospitalized with serious injuries. It remains unclear whether or not she'll face charges for violating a Georgia law that requires drivers to slow down and move a lane over, if possible, when approaching emergency vehicles.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.