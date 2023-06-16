Bears release full training camp schedule, when fans can see team play for free

The Chicago Bears on Friday announced their training camp schedule, which will bring several public practices for fans to Halas Hall this summer.

The team's training camp is slated to be held from July 26 through Aug. 14, with nine public practices scheduled for fans to enjoy for free.

Tickets to those practices are set to become available at 10 a.m. on July 6. Fans will be eligible to take up to four tickets per date, depending on availability, the team said.

“Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp is our first official in-person event of the new season and we look forward to welcoming back our passionate fans, business and community partners to Halas Hall again this year,” Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “This family-first experience is built for all Bears fans alike, with team practices being the center point and many other attractions, games and activities across our campus in Lake Forest throughout each open date.”

Details on the team's popular Family Fest are set to be made available at a later date.

Fans will not be able to park at Halas Hall, but free options are available at Hawthorn Mall and shuttle buses are set to run "regularly." Ride-share and drop-offs "of any kind" won't be allowed at Halas Hall or within Conway Park, the team said.

See the full training camp schedule below: