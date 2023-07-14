WATCH: Baby inside car during Boston carjacking was left on the side of the road

A baby was in the backseat during a carjacking in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday, according to Boston police, and the suspect then left the child on the side of the road.

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking, which happened near Seaver Street and Geneva Avenue just before 3 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the baby on the side of the road at Geneva and Columbia Road.

The baby has since been reunited with the family.

The vehicle has been found, but no suspects were taken into custody.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Police released images of a man being sought in the case.

Boston Police Seek the Public’s Assistance to Identify a Suspect Following a Kidnapping in Dorchester https://t.co/XNjd5YwJ2Z pic.twitter.com/qV40O80Rqe — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 15, 2023

More details were not immediately available.