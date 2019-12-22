Attacker Bites Man’s Fingertip Off During Subway Fight: NYPD

What to Know Two men got into an argument on a southbound Q train around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said

When the train stopped, the argument spilled onto the subway platform, and one of the men bit off the other man's fingertip, police said

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries; his attacker fled the scene, according to police

An attacker bit another man’s fingertip off during a fight on a subway platform Sunday morning, the NYPD said.

The 36-year-old victim got into an argument with a man who appeared to be in his 40s on a southbound Q train around 4:30 a.m., police said.



When the train stopped at the 49th Street station in Manhattan, the fight spilled out onto the platform, according to police.

At some point during the altercation, the man in his 40s bit off the tip of the 36-year-old man’s right index finger, the NYPD said.

The 36-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said. His attacker fled the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the two men were fighting about. No one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of late Sunday morning.