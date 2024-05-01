Asia markets poised to open mixed session after Federal Reserve holds rates

By Shreyashi Sanyal,CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia markets were poised to open mixed on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the possibility of a rate hike, easing worries over the central bank likely not being able to rein in inflation.

Focus will be on the Japanese yen, which had a volatile start to the week amid suspected government intervention to prop up the currency on Monday. It last traded at 155.55 against the U.S. dollar.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was set to dip, with the futures contract in Chicago at 38,015 and its counterpart in Osaka at 37,840 against the index's last close of 38,274.05.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a marginally higher open at 7,572 compared to its last close of 7,569.9.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,460, after the HSI's closed at 17,763.03.

Wall Street stock indexes ended the session mixed on Wednesday after the Fed meeting.

The Dow added 87.37 points, or 0.23%. The S&P 500 shed 0.34%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

U.S. crude oil falls below $80, hits seven-week low as stockpiles surge on lackluster demand

U.S. oil prices tumbled more than 3% to dip below $80 a barrel on Wednesday as crude stockpiles surged on lackluster demand.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for June delivery fell $2.83, or 3.45%, to $79.10 a barrel, the lowest level in seven weeks. Brent July futures lost $2.77, or 3.21%, to $83.56 a barrel.

U.S. oil inventory levels have risen to the highest levels since June 2023 as refiners process less crude as demand for gasoline has softened.

"The refiner is totally floundering on the run rate and that's because they don't believe there's demand there," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Americas.

— Spencer Kimball

Federal Reserve keeps rates steady, moves to ease the pace of balance sheet reduction

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates steady, deciding not to lower rates as it contends with persistent pricing pressures.

The central bank kept its benchmark short-term borrowing rate in a targeted range between 5.25% and 5% in what was a widely anticipated move. The federal funds rate has been at that level since July 2023.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted to ease the pace at which it is lowering bond holdings on the Fed's balance sheet, a move that could signal an incremental easing of monetary policy.

The S&P 500 was slightly lower following the decision.

— Sarah Min, Jeff Cox

Dollar index falls to session low

The dollar index declined 0.1% to 106.09 Wednesday afternoon following the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain its benchmark short-term borrowing rate in a range between 5.25% and 5%. The decision had been widely anticipated by the market.

However, the dollar index was still above Tuesday's low of 105.667.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

