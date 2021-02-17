‘About to Have My Baby': City Council Member Attends Virtual Council Meeting From Hospital

A council member in Carlsbad in San Diego’s North County attended a virtual council meeting this week while multitasking to the max: she was at the hospital, getting ready to give birth to her first baby.

City of Carlsbad Council Member Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel (District 3) joined the city council’s video meeting Tuesday from her hospital room. She was about 40 seconds late to the roll call because, you know, she was preparing to go into labor.

A little over a minute into the meeting – just before the Pledge of Allegiance – Bhat-Patel unmuted herself.

“Yes, I’m here,” she said. “I’m here.”

The council member was wearing a hospital gown and face mask. Her background – like her fellow council members – was a blue, digital backdrop emblazoned with the city of Carlsbad’s seal.

The council meeting ran for an hour and 19 minutes, through six items, including public comment. Bhat-Patel attended the entire meeting, showing up on video from time to time, calm – still in the hospital.

Kristina Ray, the communication and engagement director for the City of Carlsbad, said having a council member dial in from the hospital, getting ready to give birth, was a first for the city.

“That’s never happened before. She stayed the whole time. She was a few minutes late, but we will cut her some slack on that,” Ray said, joking. “She is very committed.”

Bhat-Patel spoke again just before the 8-minute mark, as the council was talking about a Proclamation of Black History Month in Carlsbad. The council was joined by two young leaders from the community.

Unmute.

“First of all, thanks to my colleagues for stepping in for me,” Bhat-Patel said. “I am actually at the hospital, about to have my baby – but I didn’t want to miss the meeting.”

I am actually at the hospital, about to have my baby -- but I didn't want to miss the meeting. Priya Bhat-Patel, Carlsbad City Council Member (District 3)

The council member thanked the young leaders who spoke on behalf of the importance of the city’s Black History Month proclamation. She said the proclamation will help future generations, like her little one she was about to welcome into the world.

“I know that because of you all – and future leaders like yourself – my kid will also have a more equitable future,” she said. “So, thank you so much for doing what you all are doing.”

The full Carlsbad City Council meeting from Feb. 16 can be watched on the city’s website here. You will know Bhat-Patel when you see her – just look for the mask and hospital gown.

The council member’s Twitter feed shared a screengrab of the meeting, too.

Posted on Behalf of Priya (who is in labor with her first baby!): I’m thankful to the students from Sage Creek High School’s and Carlsbad High School’s Black Student Unions for pushing for equity. Their passion makes me hopeful for my child’s future in Carlsbad. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/KKsmNSUSUa — Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel (@priyabhatpatel) February 17, 2021

NBC 7 reached out to Bhat-Patel Wednesday but, understandably, she was a tad busy and didn’t immediately return our call.

Ray said she couldn’t confirm if Bhat-Patel had given birth yet or share the baby’s name.

The council member has shared photos on her Twitter feed in the past about her pregnancy, including a photo of a onesie with the words “City of Carlsbad” on the front. So, a special delivery tweet may be forthcoming.

A new addition to the Babies of Carlsbad coming soon! Thanks for this adorable onesie @carlsbadcagov City Manager’s office! #TeamCarlsbad pic.twitter.com/PiPpdwFo9v — Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel (@priyabhatpatel) February 6, 2021

Another year around the sun, another adventure. Excited for the three of us (of course this includes Kishmish) to become four! pic.twitter.com/nwjrNioquU — Dr. Priya Bhat-Patel (@priyabhatpatel) January 3, 2021

Bhat-Patel has served on the Carlsbad City Council since 2018 and served as Mayor Pro Tem in 2019. According to Bhat-Patel’s website, she is “the first Indian-American to be elected to the city council in the County of San Diego, and the youngest person ever to be elected to the Carlsbad City Council.” She is a candidate for the California State Senate District 36.