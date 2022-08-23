Florida

A Florida Postal Carrier Is Dead After She Was Mauled by 5 Dogs

Pamela Jane Rock, 61, was attacked after her vehicle broke down Sunday in Putnam County, a relative said

FILE - Mailboxes are seen in Annapolis, Md., Aug. 18, 2020.
Susan Walsh/AP (File)

A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said.

Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.

"One neighbor brought his firearm along and fired several shots in the air in an attempt to disrupt the attack," Wells said. "That was unsuccessful."

Neighbors and the dogs' owner pulled the animals off Rock after they heard her scream, he said. The animals were seized and will be euthanized. Additional details about the dogs, including size or breed, were not provided.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us