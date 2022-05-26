11-Year-Old Survivor of Uvalde Massacre Put Blood on Herself and Played Dead, Aunt Says

The family of an 11-year-old girl who survived the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday says the 4th grader played dead after the gunman entered her classroom.

Miah Cerrillo's aunt and godmother said the 4th grader is struggling to cope and telling them what she witnessed during the shooting.

"Around midnight my sister-in-law called me and she was just crying, like 'I think it just hit Miah. I think everything came to reality now,'" said Blanca Rivera.

Rivera said Miah's teacher, Irma Garcia, was one of the two teachers killed. Her friends and classmates were also targeted.

Rivera said that's when Miah went into survival mode.

"Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead," said Rivera. "It's too much for me to play that scene over and over again, but that's what my sister-in-law said is that she saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself."

Miah was injured but taken to the hospital and has been released.

"My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back," said Rivera.

Rivera, a mother of three, said the family is rallying around Miah to help her recover physically, emotionally and spiritually.

"At this point, we just have to pray and ask God to help us move forward through this situation, I know it's traumatizing as it is," said Rivera.