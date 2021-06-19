Arkansas

11 Hospitalized After Church Bus, Vehicle Crash in Arkansas

Police tape
Getty Images

Authorities say a church bus collided Saturday with another vehicle on a northeastern Arkansas highway, sending at least 11 people to the hospital.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said he believes there were 11 people aboard the Tennessee church bus, and that they were all taken to hospitals.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

He said two of the church bus passengers were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis, while the others were taken to hospitals with either minor injuries or to be evaluated.

U.S. & World

coronavirus Jun 18

Biden Promotes Milestone of 300M Vaccine Shots in 150 Days

Father's Day Jun 16

Father's Day 2021: Gifts for Every Budget

Miller did not have information on the number of people in the vehicle that collided with the bus.

He said the crash happened at about 1 p.m. along Highway 67 north of Corning.

“Apparently (the bus) was struck by another vehicle that caused the bus to veer off the road,” Miller said.

Corning is near Arkansas' border with Missouri and about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arkansas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us