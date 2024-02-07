At least six people, including children, are unaccounted for, following a house fire and shooting that wounded two police officers in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, officials said.

“Our fear is there may be multiple people inside that home who have died," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "We don’t know yet whether or not we can confirm or deny that until we get inside and methodically go through the debris that that house is now.”

Two police officers were responding to a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot when a gunman inside a home in East Lansdowne opened fire, officials said. Both officers were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition while the home the gunman was inside caught fire, officials said. NBC10 has continued coverage of this developing story.

The ordeal began at 3:47 p.m. when an East Lansdowne Police Officer and a Lansdowne Police Officer responded to a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne.

When the officers arrived at the scene, a gunman inside a home immediately opened fire, police said.

"I was there, a cop came flying around the corner," Sharon Johnson, a crossing guard who witnessed the shooting, told NBC10. "He got out and then he's in front of the house talking to two people. And then all of a sudden I heard six or seven gunshots. Cops got down on the ground and I ran and took off."

Both officers were shot once. Responding Upper Darby police officers dragged both of the wounded officers to safety as the gunman continued to fire, investigators said.

"It was because of the Upper Darby Police Department who also responded to that call that these officers are alive today," Stollsteimer said. "They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers."

Both officers were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. They are both 22-year veterans and expected to recover, according to Stollsteimer.

During the chaos, the house the gunman was inside caught fire, investigators said. Firefighters were unable to initially fight the rising flames due to the active shooter situation.

"Officers were taking gunfire," Stollsteimer said. "Police officers and the fire department who were out there, there was still shots coming out at the beginning of this fire scene."

The entire block was evacuated as more police, firefighters and a SWAT team arrived at the scene.

The gunfire eventually stopped and by 6 p.m. the fire was mostly under control though there was still smoke. During an early evening press conference, Stollsteimer said they were unsure if the gunman was still inside the house.

"We're not going to make entry into that house until we know that the fire is under control and that it's safe for those officers to go in there," Stollsteimer said. "We don't want another single officer hurt tonight in Delaware County."

During another press conference shortly after 7:30 p.m., Stollsteimer revealed six to eight people live inside the home where the fire took place and they're currently unaccounted for.

Stollsteimer wouldn't identify the missing residents but said they include children. He also said they wouldn't be able to check inside the home until Thursday morning due to the fire still not being completely out.

“We’re aware that there are at least six to eight people who are unaccounted for from that family. It is our terrible fear that they may have been inside that house when it was burned," Stollsteimer said. "We are hopeful that that is not true. But we will not know until tomorrow morning.”

Officials also said they're still unsure if the initial report of an 11-year-old girl being shot was accurate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.