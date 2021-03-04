Mount Carmel High School Moves to E-Learning After Positive COVID Tests

Officials at Mount Carmel High School have announced that the school’s campus will be shut down until mid-March after multiple positive coronavirus tests were reported.

All athletic competitions involving the school, located in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, will also be put on hold, according to officials.

Classes will resume on an in-person basis on March 15, with students switching to remote learning until that date.

School officials say that classes had switched to remote learning after a student had reported a positive COVID test earlier this month. All students, faculty and coaches who were connected to that student via contact tracing had tested negative, but another student, in what was described as an “isolated incident,” also tested positive for the virus.

As a result, the decision was made to keep the school grounds closed until March 15.