Spring Training

MLB Spring Training reporting dates released for Cubs, White Sox

Here are the arrival dates for players in spring training

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spring Training is upon us and the schedules for player arrivals have been released.

Both the Cubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 14. The full squads for each team will arrive on Feb. 19. Here is the full schedule for each team's report date.

Photo days for all clubs were also released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

For the White Sox, they will report to photos on Feb. 21 at 6:30 a.m. in Glendale, Ariz. For the Cubs, they will report to photos on Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. in Mesa, Ariz.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Spring Training
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us