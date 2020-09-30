Man Shot in Road Rage Incident During Funeral Procession on Far South Side

Chicago police are continuing their investigation into a road rage incident during a paif of funeral processions that left a 53-year-old man injured by gunfire and a child injured by flying glass.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the city’s Kennedy Park neighborhood on the Far South Side at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Two funeral processions for senior citizens were approaching Mount Hope Cemetery in the 2700 block of West 115th Street when a vehicle blocked traffic trying to allow the procession to enter the cemetery.

According to authorities, a second vehicle tried to cut through the procession, and while doing so, an individual fired shots, striking a 53-year-old man.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is listed in good condition, according to an email from Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward). A second person in the same vehicle, a child, was hit by flying glass, but was treated and released.

Chicago police are reviewing camera footage from near the scene.