Kennedy Park

Man Shot in Road Rage Incident During Funeral Procession on Far South Side

Chicago police are continuing their investigation into a road rage incident during a paif of funeral processions that left a 53-year-old man injured by gunfire and a child injured by flying glass.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the city’s Kennedy Park neighborhood on the Far South Side at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Two funeral processions for senior citizens were approaching Mount Hope Cemetery in the 2700 block of West 115th Street when a vehicle blocked traffic trying to allow the procession to enter the cemetery.

Local

first presidential debate 51 mins ago

College Community Responds to Raucous First Presidential Debate

Hawthorne Racecourse 56 mins ago

Hawthorne Race Course Opens New Sportsbook as Sports Betting Continues to Grow in Illinois

According to authorities, a second vehicle tried to cut through the procession, and while doing so, an individual fired shots, striking a 53-year-old man.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is listed in good condition, according to an email from Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th Ward). A second person in the same vehicle, a child, was hit by flying glass, but was treated and released.

Chicago police are reviewing camera footage from near the scene.

This article tagged under:

Kennedy Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us