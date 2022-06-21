Man in ‘Grave' Condition After Being Shot on CTA Red Line Train Near 47th Street

A man was shot on a Red Line train Tuesday near the 47th Street Red Line stop.

The man was on a train about 7:50 p.m. near the station at 220 W. 47th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago fire officials said.

He was struck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “grave” condition, officials said.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Red Line service was suspended between the Roosevelt and 63rd street stations as police investigated.

Last week, a man was killed in a shooting just outside of the 79th Street Red Line station.